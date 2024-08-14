Tensions rise after principal accused of rape gets bail
Tensions are high after a school principal in Buffalo City Metro, accused of raping a grade 11 pupil, was granted bail on Monday by the Zwelitsha magistrate’s court...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.