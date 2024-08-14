Tshwane sees revenue increase of R2m in July from impounded cars

The Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) has seen an increase in income generated from impounded vehicles in the city.

In July alone, the city impounded 917 vehicles as compared to 270 in May and 357 in June, leading to R2m in increased revenue for the month, the city said.

“Motorists are cautioned not to park in loading zones, bus lanes and no-parking areas. They are also warned not to listen to informal car guards who might attempt to have them park illegally, as such guards are quick to disappear once the TMPD tow truck arrives,” said MMC for community safety Grandi Theunissen.