Four people have been arrested and 26 stolen sheep crammed into a minibus taxi were recovered.
The Maletswai (Aliwal North) stock theft and endangered species unit members received information about a vehicle travelling in the James Calata (Jamestown) area.
They acted swiftly with the assistance of the Komani K9 and stock theft units and spotted the vehicle.
They arrested four suspects and recovered 26 sheep to the value of R52,000 at the weekend.
A 31-second video clip shows the sheep loaded into a Toyota Quantum.
It is understood that the suspects tried to flee before they were cornered by the police, assisted by private security officials.
The sheep were reportedly stolen from a farm near James Calata.
“They [the suspects] were charged for stock theft,” police spokesperson Captain Ursula Roelofse said.
WATCH | Police pounce on minibus taxi transporting 26 stolen sheep
Image: SUPPLIED
Joe Gqabi district commissioner Major-General Lindelwa Vellem commended the members for excellent teamwork.
“We are thankful to the public for sharing information that led to the arrest as stock theft and drugs are our priority in the fight against crime,” she said.
The suspects, whose ages range between 30 and 54, appeared in the Maletswai and Burgersdorp magistrate’s courts on Monday.
The youngest suspect, a 17-year-old minor, was released into the care of his parents.
The three other suspects remained in custody.
They will be back in court on August 20 for bail applications in James Calata.
DispatchLIVE
