95 Libyans nabbed at ‘military’ training facility want case withdrawn

The 95 Libyans arrested at a suspected military training base have filed an urgent application to have the case against them withdrawn.
The men were arrested in July after police raided a farm in White River.
Police also recovered military tents with military training equipment, licensed firearms, dagga and cocaine during the takedown.
Advocate Nico du Plessis explained why the matter was back in court after an initial postponement to August 26 for them to consult their lawyers and to allow further investigation
“We made a representation to the director of public prosecutions (DPP) in Mpumalanga for the matter to be withdrawn and we were informed on Wednesday by the DPP's office that we need to be in court today [Thursday].
“We have not heard anything else or received any instructions but we are going to court now and we hope our matter gets the necessary attention,” he told the SABC outside the White River magistrate's court before proceedings.
Du Plessis confirmed they had also applied to have the men deported to Libya should their application be successful.
It remains unclear if the state is opposing the applications.
The men have been charged with making misrepresentations in their applications for visas.
This after they allegedly misrepresented themselves on visa applications to South Africa, claiming they were coming to train as security guards.
* This is a developing story
