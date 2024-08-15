After four months in jail, Magashule’s former PA Moroadi Cholota gets bail

After spending more than four months in jail, Moroadi Cholota, Free State ex-premier Ace Magashule's former personal assistant, has regained her freedom as she was granted bail by the Bloemfontein magistrate's court on Thursday.

Cholota is accused in a R255m corruption case.

Cholota, making her third appearance at the court, was granted R2,500 bail despite the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) having opposed the application, arguing she was a “flight risk”. She made her first court appearance on Monday, days after her extradition from the US where she had been in jail since April 12.

Magistrate Estelle de Lange ordered Cholota to be released immediately after paying bail, saying the state had not proven she was flight risk.

“The state argued that they regarded the applicant [Cholota] as a flight risk. The applicant is facing charges which are obviously of a serious nature. It relates to elements of dishonesty but does not relate to elements of violence.

“I did not find any evidence in the affidavit of the state to support the claim that the applicant is a flight risk and will not stand trial,” De Lange said. “It is important to remember that there must not only be a suspicion or fear of a flight risk, but there must be a likelihood that she is a flight risk and that she will not stand trial. This likelihood must be based on evidence.”