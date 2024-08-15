“Meanwhile police responded to an alleged shooting at Willow Crescent. On arrival, nobody knew about the shooting and a thorough investigation was done.”
Police said no one was injured and “no cartridges were found at the scene”.
“The community of Eldorado Park has been living in fear due to an increase in gang-related activities, yet the Gauteng government is not doing enough to intervene. Unfortunately, the violence has now spread over into schools, disrupting learning and teaching and putting the lives of learners, teachers, and staff at risk,” the DA said.
“The DA has been consistently raising concerns about the safety of our pupils. However, our calls have fallen on deaf ears despite the worrying rise in violence in and around schools,” shadow education MEC Sergio Isa Dos Santos said.
Calls for school safety strategy review after incidents at two Eldorado schools
The DA has called for a review of the school safety strategy after incidents at two Eldorado Park schools on Wednesday.
Video footage emerged on social media showing concerned parents and residents gathered outside Willow Crescent Secondary School after an alleged shooting at the school.
According to numerous reports and the DA, two armed suspects entered the schoolyard and apparently opened fire on two pupils.
On the same day at Lancea Vale Secondary School, a pupil was stabbed.
Police confirmed they are investigating a case of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm after the incident at Lancea Vale.
“A pupil was stabbed by another who later fled. The injured pupil was taken for medical treatment and investigations are continuing.
A shooting, stabbing and robbery at three KZN schools in two days
