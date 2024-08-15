MK party makes leadership offer to Floyd Shivambu, say sources
The EFF deputy president is said to have informed the party’s leadership of his intention to resign
EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu has informed the party of his intention to resign, adding that the MK party has offered him a senior leadership position, sources say. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.