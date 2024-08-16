Bodies were lying on top of each other, Enyobeni witness tells inquest
An Enyobeni employee has painted a picture of how unconscious bodies piled on top of each other at the tavern in Scenery Park more than two years ago when 21 youngsters died...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.