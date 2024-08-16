Ramokgopa puts brakes on nuclear power procurement process
Electricity and energy minister says delay will ensure that everyone who wants to comment on the process has the opportunity to do so
Electricity and energy minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa has decided to withdraw a determination published in the Government Gazette in January for SA to procure 2,500MW of nuclear power...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.