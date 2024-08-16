Rural Eastern Cape pupils revel in competitions promoting TB awareness
Thirteen primary and high schools in the Ngqushwa municipality had huge fun this week participating in a series of sports and other competitions focused on young people’s role in TB prevention...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.