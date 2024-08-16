WATCH | Teacher suspended after viral video allegedly showing assault on pupil
A Ngqeleni teacher has found himself in hot water after he was suspended by the department of education following a video that has gone viral on social media showing him allegedly assaulting a pupil...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.