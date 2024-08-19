News

Limpopo man hacks wife to death with axe before taking his own life

19 August 2024
Phathu Luvhengo
Journalist
Limpopo police have opened murder and inquest dockets. Stock photo.
Image: PAUL FLEET/123RF

A 27-year-old man from Mashau village in Limpopo allegedly hacked his wife to death with an axe before taking his own life. 

Limpopo police have launched an investigation after the incident on Saturday night. 

“The incident occurred at the couple's residence in Ha-Mashau Misevhe village,” said police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba. 

Upon arrival police found the woman with severe injuries and the man hanging from the roof. The motive for the incident is unknown but domestic violence is suspected.

Limpopo police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe condemned continued incidents of gender-based violence and femicide, particularly in relationships.

“We urge couples to seek professional help to prevent such tragic incidents,” she said.

Police have opened murder and inquest dockets. 

Off-duty Eastern Cape nurse shot dead

An Eastern Cape nurse was shot dead, allegedly by her boyfriend, on Sunday. The nurse was based at the Rode Clinic while the boyfriend works for ...
News
1 week ago
