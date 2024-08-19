‘Mboro’ and bodyguard denied bail while son released on warning

Katlehong pastor Paseka “Mboro” Motsoeneng and his bodyguard have been denied bail while his son was released on warning.
“Accused No 1 and No 2, your application for bail has been denied,” the magistrate said after a lengthy judgment.
Mboro, his 27-year-old son and bodyguard Clement Camillot Baloyi, 43, were in the Palm Ridge magistrate's court on Monday for the second day in their bid to be released on bail.
The self-proclaimed prophet shocked the country and his community when videos emerged of him wielding a panga and being escorted by an armed entourage while entering Matshediso Primary School on Monday last week.
One of his private bodyguards, scaring pupils, entered the school and walked out carrying two crying children, who were said to be Mboro’s grandchildren. His co-accused son is the father's children.
The trio face a raft of charges, including kidnapping, possession of a dangerous weapon, discharging a firearm and pointing a firearm. Their bail application is for a schedule five offence.
* This is a developing story
