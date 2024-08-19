Police launch manhunt for suspected hitmen after man fatally shot while in ATM queue

A 13-year-old girl was among three people who sustained injuries when a suspected hitman fatally shot a man who was standing in line to withdraw cash from an ATM at Mannys in Welkom, Mpumalanga, at the weekend.
Mpumalanga police spokesperson Capt Stephen Thakeng said the man was shot several times, even when he was lying motionless.
“A female employee at the bank sustained a wound on her leg, and a client who was inside the bank sustained a wound on his knee. A 13-year-old girl was injured while inside the bank when bullets hit the windows,” said Thakeng.
He said four other bank employees were admitted to hospital for shock.
Police have launched a manhunt for the suspected hitmen.
“According to eyewitnesses, after the shooting two African males were seen running towards a blue Toyota Yaris with Lesotho number plates and sped away,” Thakeng said.
Police have appealed to anyone with information that can assist in tracing and arresting the killers to contact Det-Sgt Andrew Lechesa of Welkom serious and violent crimes on 060 985 9330 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.
Image: 123RF/ruslanphoto2/ File photo
