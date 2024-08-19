Witness testimonies give bereaved parents hope of closure over Enyobeni deaths
Families of the 21 youngsters who died at the Enyobeni Tavern in Scenery Park hope that the inquest under way into whether anyone should be held liable for the deaths will give them answers to what happened to the victims...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.