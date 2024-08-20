Blow to Sisa Dukashe Stadium’s PSL ambitions
Upgrade to grandstand delayed after contractor abandons project
The possibility of Premier Soccer League (PSL) games returning to Mdantsane this season have received another blow as the construction company responsible for the stadium’s refurbishments and two other projects has gone Awol. ..
