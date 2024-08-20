EC teacher in court over murder of nephew
A 43-year-old Eastern Cape female school teacher will appear in the Mthatha magistrate's court on Tuesday in connection with the murder of her 28-year-old nephew last month, with the hit suspected to be linked to insurance payout monies according to the police...
