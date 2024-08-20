News

EC teacher in court over murder of nephew

Premium
By SIKHO NTSHOBANE - 20 August 2024

A 43-year-old  Eastern Cape female school teacher will appear in the Mthatha magistrate's court on Tuesday in connection with the murder of her 28-year-old nephew last month, with the hit suspected to be linked to insurance payout monies according to the police...

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Congo hopes to receive first mpox vaccines by next week | REUTERS
CIC Julius Malema Addresses Gauteng Provincial Ground Forces Forum