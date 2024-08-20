Emergent's ACAM2000 vaccine, approved for smallpox, has been used as an mpox shot but the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is yet to approve its application for use against the virus.
According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, ACAM2000, a live, replicating virus vaccine, has more known side-effects and risks than Danish biotech Bavarian Nordic A/S's Jynneos vaccine, which is approved in the US for smallpox and mpox.
ACAM2000 is known to cause myocarditis/pericarditis, which swelling in or around the heart muscle, in one in 175 new ACAM2000 vaccine recipients, according to the FDA.
Emergent to donate 50,000 vaccine doses to address mpox outbreak in Africa
Image: 123RF/ liudmilachernetska
Emergent BioSolutions said on Monday it would donate 50,000 doses of its smallpox vaccine to the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the other impacted countries Burundi, Kenya, Rwanda and Uganda to address the mpox outbreak.
The World Health Organization last week declared mpox a global public health emergency for the second time in two years as a new variant of the virus, known as clade Ib, spread rapidly in Africa. At least one person in Sweden has been confirmed with the infection, marking the first time the new variant has been seen outside Africa.
Emergent's ACAM2000 vaccine, approved for smallpox, has been used as an mpox shot but the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is yet to approve its application for use against the virus.
According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, ACAM2000, a live, replicating virus vaccine, has more known side-effects and risks than Danish biotech Bavarian Nordic A/S's Jynneos vaccine, which is approved in the US for smallpox and mpox.
ACAM2000 is known to cause myocarditis/pericarditis, which swelling in or around the heart muscle, in one in 175 new ACAM2000 vaccine recipients, according to the FDA.
Mpox cases rise to 24 but most patients have made a ‘full recovery’
Instead of an injection, the shot is given via a series of small pokes on the skin using a two-pronged needle. The injection site forms a scab which takes two to four weeks to heal. Until the scab falls off, it could spread live virus to other parts of the body or people.
ACAM2000 is not recommended for people with compromised immune systems, such as those living with HIV.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos