LISTEN | The ultimate guide to understanding H. pylori disease: Why it matters

20 August 2024
Thabo Tshabalala
Multimedia producer
Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori) is a type of bacteria that infects the stomach. It can cause sores and inflammation in the lining of your stomach or the upper part of your small intestine. For some people, an infection can lead to stomach cancer. The disease is a pressing public health concern in Africa. 

The African Helicobacter and Microbiota Study Group's founding president Prof Stella Smith and Prof Mashiko Setshedi elaborate further: 

Listen here:

How do you get H. pylori?

H. pylori bacteria usually spreads from person-to-person and also through:

  • dirty food, water or utensils
  • mouth-to-mouth (kissing)
  • contaminated faeces or vomit

Is H. pylori contagious?

Yes. You can get H. pylori if you have contact with the saliva or other body fluids of someone who is infected. 

When to get emergency help

Sometimes, peptic ulcers bleed into your stomach or intestines. This can be dangerous. Call your doctor if you have any of these symptoms:

  • bloody, dark red or black poop
  • trouble breathing
  • dizziness or fainting
  • pale skin 
  • vomit that is bloody, black or looks like coffee grounds
  • serious, sharp stomach pain

