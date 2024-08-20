No legislation or provision entitled former public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane to receive a large gratuity payment as she was removed from office and did not vacate the position as required by the Public Protector Act, the Pretoria high court heard on Tuesday.
Mkhwebane applied to the high court, insisting she was entitled to the R10m gratuity payment given to public protectors once they vacate office after the National Assembly impeached her.
Mkhwebane underwent a section 194 hearing which found her guilty of misconduct and incompetence.
In response to her arguments presented by advocate Dali Mpofu on Monday, on behalf of the office of the public protector, advocate Thembeka Ngcukaitobi said Mkhwebane did not meet the requirements for the gratuity payment.
The gratuity is payable to those who have vacated office but not those who are impeached, the public protector has claimed. According to the constitution, the public protector holds office for a non-renewable period of seven years.
The Public Protector Act and the conditions of service offer gratuitous payment when a public protector vacates office, which can be summarised under four categories.
Mkhwebane not entitled to R10m gratuity payment due to her removal — Ngcukaitobi
Reporter
Image: MOELETSI MABE
No legislation or provision entitled former public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane to receive a large gratuity payment as she was removed from office and did not vacate the position as required by the Public Protector Act, the Pretoria high court heard on Tuesday.
Mkhwebane applied to the high court, insisting she was entitled to the R10m gratuity payment given to public protectors once they vacate office after the National Assembly impeached her.
Mkhwebane underwent a section 194 hearing which found her guilty of misconduct and incompetence.
In response to her arguments presented by advocate Dali Mpofu on Monday, on behalf of the office of the public protector, advocate Thembeka Ngcukaitobi said Mkhwebane did not meet the requirements for the gratuity payment.
The gratuity is payable to those who have vacated office but not those who are impeached, the public protector has claimed. According to the constitution, the public protector holds office for a non-renewable period of seven years.
The Public Protector Act and the conditions of service offer gratuitous payment when a public protector vacates office, which can be summarised under four categories.
The first is when a public protector vacates office once the seven-year term is completed.
The second is when the National Assembly permits a public protector to leave office due to incapacity or ill health before the term lapses.
The third form of vacating office is if a public protector resigns, and the last is through death, Ngcukaitobi argued.
“The condition for the payment [of gratuity] is vacation, and vacation is a term recognised by law. What is clear about this idea of office vacation is that it is different from removal. Removal is not included in vacation and this was not an error because vacation was not dealt with in the Public Protector Act, but dealt with in the rules.”
On Monday Mpofu argued that removing Mkhwebane did not disqualify her from receiving the gratuity payment.
He argued her removal was irrelevant and she was entitled to the R10m payout despite being impeached for misconduct and incompetence.
Mkhwebane was impeached in September last year when 318 members of the National Assembly voted for her removal after an extensive investigation and hours of testimony into claims of misconduct and incompetence.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos