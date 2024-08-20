News

Opera champion’s love of music started as an infant

Proud Kwakhanya Gwadiso returns home to Mthatha after being crowned best tenor at national choral competition

Premium
By SIKHO NTSHOBANE - 20 August 2024

Supremely talented lyricist, tenor soloist and recently crowned SA’s schools opera champion Kwakhanya Gwadiso, the 16-year-old boy wonder with a velvety voice who grew up in the dusty streets of Waterfall Park township in Mthatha, was always destined to sing...

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Congo hopes to receive first mpox vaccines by next week | REUTERS
CIC Julius Malema Addresses Gauteng Provincial Ground Forces Forum