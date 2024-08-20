POLL | Do you think Mboro’s church will survive his prolonged stay in jail?

With Katlehong pastor Paseka “Mboro” Motsoeneng denied bail and to remain in jail until October, the spotlight is on the survival of his church.
Motsoeneng, who leads Incredible Happenings Church in Katlehong, appeared in the Palm Ridge magistrate's court on Monday with his bodyguard Clement Baloyi and they were denied bail.
Motsoeneng's 27-year-old son, also accused in the case, was released on warning. The pastor faces charges of kidnapping, possession of a dangerous weapon, discharging a firearm and pointing a firearm.
He was arrested earlier this month after videos of him entering Matshidiso Primary School in Katlehong and allegedly threatening teachers while armed with a panga went viral.
According to preliminary reports from government departments, Motsoeneng’s threats at the school concerned a custody battle involving his grandchildren.
His church was set alight and burnt to the ground by protesting schoolchildren and community members.
He returns to court on October 22.
Image: Veli Nhlapo
