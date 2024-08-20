Popcru slams decision to honour one of two Gauteng traffic cops killed in ‘murder-suicide’

The Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru) has condemned the Gauteng department of community safety’s decision to host a memorial and funeral service for one of the traffic officers killed at the weekend in what appears to be a lovers’ tiff.

Police confirmed they were investigating a murder-suicide after Neo Kgaba, 38, allegedly shot her boyfriend Dalindyebo Dineka, 31, during an after-tears event in Debonair Park in De Deur, Vaal, before turning the gun on herself.

According to the police, the duo got into a quarrel before they left the event and gunshots were later heard going off.

Popcru accused the department of having “no comprehensive plans” to deal with the mental wellness of law enforcement officers, and slammed it for its “reckless behaviour” in honouring Dineka with a memorial and funeral service despite an ongoing investigation into the matter.

This was confirmed by the Gauteng traffic police’s Sello Maremane. “I just learnt that there’s going to be one memorial service, specifically for Dineka, on Thursday. Remember, the decision to offer the memorial service lies with the head of the department, but I’ve learnt there will be a memorial service for him, but not [Kgaba].