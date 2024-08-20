News

Tourist duped by ‘security guard’

By Herald Reporter - 20 August 2024
Police are investigating a case of a tourist who was duped out of R87,000 by a suspect dressed as a security guard
Gqeberha police are investigating a case of fraud after a tourist was duped out of R87,000 by a person dressed as a security guard.

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the incident occurred at about 12.30pm in Humewood on Thursday.

“It is alleged that a couple were approached by a suspect dressed in security clothes.

“The suspect indicated to them that they needed to pay for parking.

“The tourist then placed his card in a machine and punched in his pin number.”

Janse van Rensburg said the complainant’s card was swallowed, so he used another card.

He later noticed that an amount of about R87,000 was missing from his bank account.

She said incident was being investigated.

“The police are requesting all holiday accommodation owners to alert their guests to be on high alert and not to fall victim to these kinds of crimes.”

