BCM RATES BATTLE | Electricity charge to counter threat of solar
Resident groups band together to explore all legal mechanisms to halt the metro’s increases
The Buffalo City Metro said the introduction of a basic charge for electricity meters, which has sparked anger among ratepayers and may be the subject of a legal dispute, is to “counteract the business threat” of solar technology...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.