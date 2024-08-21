News

Boy, 9, drowns while fetching water in Mbizana river

Premium
By EMIHLE MBANGATHA and BOMIKAZI MDIYA - 21 August 2024

Pele Pele villagers in Mbizana are in mourning after a nine-year-old boy drowned in a river near his home while fetching water...

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

2024 BMW X2 sDrive18i
Congo hopes to receive first mpox vaccines by next week | REUTERS