'He faced his final moments with grace': veteran teacher William Smith dies

A South African science and mathematics teacher best known for teaching on television, William Smith, has died, his daughter has confirmed.
According to Jessica Smith (Penfold), Smith died peacefully at his home in Perth, Australia, surrounded by family.
“It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of William Smith who left us peacefully today at home in Perth, Australia, surrounded by family,” Jessica said in a brief statement.
Jessica said Smith was recently diagnosed with advanced, incurable cancer.
“He faced his final moments with grace, expressing contentment in his accomplishments and the impact he made in the fields of education and conservation. His legacy will endure through the lives he touched and the difference he made. William will be profoundly missed by his family, friends, and all who knew him,” said his family.
In 2019, Smith received The Order of the Baobab from President Cyril Ramaphosa in recognition of his contribution to maths and science.
Reporter
Image: Twitter/@GCISMedia
Smith had retired and moved to Australia, where he lived with his family.
Smith matriculated at Union High School in Graaff-Reinet in the Eastern Cape.
According to a statement by the Presidency, Smith obtained a BSc degree in physics and chemistry from Rhodes University, followed by an honours degree (Cum Laude) in chemistry from the same institution. He further obtained a master’s degree from the then-University of Natal (now University of KwaZulu-Natal) in only seven months.
While a teacher he obtained financial support to run a TV operation called The Learning Channel.
The programme was an open South African school teaching physical science, mathematics, biology and English.
