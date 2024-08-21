He said this was the Dirco system and not that of home affairs. This is the reason the visas were handwritten.
Home affairs: visas issued to 95 Libyans were marked by irregularities
Political correspondent
Image: MANDLA KHOZA/ File photo
The issuing of visas to 95 Libyans who were receiving security training at a farm in Mpumalanga was marked by irregularities which home affairs minister Leon Schreiber says amount to nothing less than a threat to national security.
Schreiber said the issues at the department, including identity fraud, can only be addressed through the total and sustained digital transformation of home affairs into a digital-first department.
He was leading a home affairs team that appeared before parliament’s portfolio committee on Tuesday to account for issues involving the department.
MPs heard a raid conducted at the farm by law enforcement agencies revealed most participants had been involved in conflict zones, and wars and some were university graduates.
Home affairs is pointing fingers at a department of international relations and cooperation (Dirco) official who processed the visa applications for the men in Tunisia.
95 Libyans nabbed at ‘military’ training facility want case withdrawn
The official, who was not named, flouted almost all the legislative requirements for visa applications, including issuing handwritten visas due to an offline system.
Home affairs director-general Tommy Makhode told MPs that because South Africa does not have a mission in Libya, Libyans who intended coming to the country have to apply for visas in neighbouring countries. He said due to a lack of resources at home affairs, Dirco officials assisted with the processing of visa applications.
“We are operating at 39.9% and we don’t cover the rest of the world in terms of missions so we rely on Dirco officials,” said Makhode.
“There are 115 missions for the Republic of South Africa. Home affairs has a presence at only 38 of those and those capacity constraints are coming back to haunt us.”
According to Makhode, the Dirco official confirmed 95 visas had been issued to the Libyan nationals to train at the academy in White River, but the documents were issued without consulting her supervisors or the desk at Dirco, as is normal practice.
The official indicated she had received no response from the desk and therefore proceeded to issue the handwritten visas as the applicants met the requirements according to her own interpretation. The official also confirmed when questioned verbally that she did not consult, seek advice or obtain any authorisation from the department of home affairs, said Makhode.
He said they did not get satisfactory responses when they posed questions regarding other cluster members who are also attachés at the embassy, such as State Security Agency (SSA) military attachés.
Camp where 95 Libyans were arrested was military, not what company was accredited for: security regulator
Home affairs wrote to Dirco on July 30 seeking clarity and Dirco indicated it would launch an investigation and wants home affairs and the SSA to be part of its visit to the mission in Tunis look at the physical documentation.
Makhode said their preliminary investigation found a lot of irregularities in the issuance of the visas.
“At the time we spoke to the official there was an indication the system at the mission was offline,” he said.
