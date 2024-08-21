News

Opposition councillors deny they were aware of new electricity charges

Premium
By MANDILAKHE KWABABANA and LUKE CHARTER - 21 August 2024

Opposition councillors have denied Buffalo City Metro’s claims that all councillors were aware of the proposed new electricity charges before they were approved...

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Congo hopes to receive first mpox vaccines by next week | REUTERS
CIC Julius Malema Addresses Gauteng Provincial Ground Forces Forum