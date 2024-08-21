Such incidents were a challenge for education if teachers felt unsafe to arrive in their own transport or feared being robbed.
Teacher hijacked at Durban school
A KwaZulu-Natal schoolteacher is traumatised after being hijacked at Parkvale Primary School in Newlands West in Durban on Wednesday.
The teacher was confronted by four armed men in a Hyundai 120 and it is understood a gun was pointed at a pupil during the incident. The men drove off with her Mercedes C180.
Provincial education spokesperson Muzi Mahlambi confirmed the incident.
“We have just received the communication and we are still trying to get the correct information.”
He said attacks at schools continued to pose a threat to teachers and pupils.
“It’s a worrying trend because not so long ago teachers were accosted and dispossessed of their belonging.”
