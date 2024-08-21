National police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola has ordered the evacuation of more than 2,500 police trainees after a gas pipeline explosion at an adjacent business site near the SAPS Tshwane Training Academy.
According to the police, the training academy is not affected and the evacuation is a precautionary measure.
Police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said the decision to evacuate the trainees, police trainers and members from various specialised units including the NatJoints Co-ordination Centre was taken after advise and consultation from experts.
“Various experts are on site to contain the fire at the adjacent business site. A venue operational centre comprising experts has been established under the command of the deputy national commissioner for policing Lt-Gen Tebello Mosikili,” she said.
Masemola assured the public of the safety of police trainees, those working at the academy and various units.
He said the safety of police trainees and members remains a priority and the evacuation is a precautionary measure.
Tshwane police training academy evacuated after gas pipeline explosion
Image: Elvis Ntombela
