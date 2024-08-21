Outgoing chief justice Raymond Zondo's “extraordinary commitment” and “courage”, especially at the helm of the “highly charged” state capture commission, have come into the spotlight as tributes continue pouring in for the outgoing chief justice.
Zondo’s ‘courage’ at helm of state capture inquiry lauded at ConCourt special sitting
Image: Alet Pretorius/Reuters
Outgoing chief justice Raymond Zondo's “extraordinary commitment” and “courage”, especially at the helm of the “highly charged” state capture commission, have come into the spotlight as tributes continue pouring in for the outgoing chief justice.
On Wednesday, a special ceremonial sitting was held at the Constitutional Court for Zondo as he delivered his final judgment.
Zondo is set to retire at the end of the month. He has sat on the apex bench since September 2012. By law, the term of an apex court judge is limited to a non-renewable 12 years or on reaching retirement age, whichever occurs first.
His deputy and incoming chief justice, Mandisa Maya, led tributes during the sitting attended by notable figures, including former president Thabo Mbeki and his wife Zanele, Anglican Archbishop Thabo Makgoba, National Assembly speaker Thoko Didiza and justice minister Thembi Simelane.
While numerous legal bodies paid tribute to Zondo for his role in the legal fraternity and judiciary, his role in presiding over the marathon commission of inquiry into allegations of state capture, or Zondo commission as it was popularly known, came under particular focus.
National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) boss Shamila Batohi referenced this in her tribute to Zondo, saying: “Chief justice, I would like you to retire with the assurance that the real impact of the work of the commission will actually be felt, that we will have those responsible for the devastation of state [institutions] face justice.
Ramaphosa pays glowing tribute to Zondo for state capture inquiry
“You displayed the necessary courage to act decisively and with impeccable resolve and at great personal sacrifice at times. On behalf of the NPA, we thank you for your integrity and working with a spirit of service and sacrifice.”
Adding to this was president of the National Association of Democratic Lawyers Mvuzo Notyesi, who opened his tribute by sharing an anecdote from a recent visit to the Eastern Cape. There, he mentioned, he met a young boy coincidently named Mnyamazeli Raymond who aspired to become a chief justice like his namesake.
“I enquired about what inspired this ambition and he candidly expressed his admiration of you whenever you appear on TV. This moment underscored two significant insights for me: first, you have indeed lived up to your name, Mnyamazeli, and second, your humility has left a lasting impression on those around you,” he said.
Notyesi also lauded Zondo for the “courage and commitment” he displayed at the helm of the commission.
“You truly excelled in the state capture [commission]. Your understanding of your oath of office became increasingly apparent during the commission as you presided over a highly charged political inquiry.
“The contempt of court proceedings against the former president stand as a profound testament to your courage and commitment as a judicial leader in SA,” he said.
Simelane lauded Zondo for his “extraordinary commitment” and noted that the country's history would “always be divided into two parts”; the pre and post-Zondo commission era.
The first was one defined by “colleagues who had no accountability, impunity, consequences for the looting of state resources”.
“But the second chapter, which you eloquently wrote, is built on the findings and recommendations from the Zondo commission.
“And this is a chapter we must commit today and beyond to keep open and learn from every day what should never be repeated. Most importantly, this is a chapter that should provide us with a toolkit on how to deal with corruption, malfeasance and related tendencies. We thank you as a ministry for your selfless and courageous service to the nation, and I can never thank you enough and your family for all your sacrifices.”
