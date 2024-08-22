Gauteng is set to get four new hospitals in addition to the current 37.
Premier Panyaza Lesufi, in his state of the province address earlier this month, announced plans to increase the number of hospitals across the province.
These new hospitals will be located in Daveyton, Soshanguve, Orange Farm and Diepsloot.
The department provided a progress report on each site, confirming that national health had approved the business case for the Daveyton hospital.
“The Gauteng infrastructure financing agency has been appointed to oversee the bulk engineering designs, site development plans and architectural designs, with the aim to complete these by March 2025.
“The project has also received funding in the medium-term expenditure framework. Progress has been made on the Orange Farm hospital project. Suitable land has been identified and land suitability investigations are nearing completion,” the department said.
Gauteng health boost as four new hospitals planned
Commenting on the Soshanguve hospital, the department said while suitable land portions had been identified, suitability was yet to be confirmed.
The provincial entity said it was working with its infrastructure development counterpart “to finalise land identification by the end of the current financial year”.
“Land suitability investigations for the Diepsloot hospital are also underway and are expected to be completed by the end of the financial year,” the department said.
Adding to this was health MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko, who said: “These hospitals will bridge the healthcare gap in township areas and address regional disparities in healthcare provision which are a key step towards achieving our vision of a universal healthcare system. We are confident these projects will significantly contribute to the successful implementation of NHI in Gauteng.”
