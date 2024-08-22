News

Millions of ZCC faithful heading to Moria as the church resumes its annual conference

The church had suspended the annual pilgrimages after the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

22 August 2024
Rorisang Kgosana
Reporter
The ZCC headquarters in Moria, seen in this file photo, where its followers flock annually over the Easter weekend.
Image: Gallo Images / City Press / Leon Sadiki

The Zion Christian Church will gradually resume its annual conferences at Moria City in Limpopo following a hiatus after the Covid-19 pandemic.

The church had suspended the annual Easter pilgrimage to Moria outside Polokwane after the Covid-19 outbreak but reopened this year to branches through invitation only. 

The first conference will be for the Consecration of the New Year which will be held from Friday, August 30 to Sunday, September 1, said spokesperson Moruti Moatshe Ngoepe. 

The church requested that no vendors be allowed to operate along the R71 main road between Polokwane and Tzaneen in front of the Moria ZCC headquarters, starting from Matshelepata in Mentz to Mphogodiba. 

“The church is not in any way against small, medium and micro enterprises (SMMEs), but that is mainly for safety measures,” noted Ngoepe.

“The church, as a law-abiding entity, works closely with law enforcement agencies to deal with all safety and security-related matters. This is done for safety reasons, including the safety of pedestrians.”

He said internal communication with the ZCC community regarding the standing protocols and processes has been communicated and will continue during the upcoming conference. 

“The church humbly requests full co-operation from every member of the community during the duration of this conference.” 

The annual Easter pilgrimage to Moria resumed this year, with President Cyril Ramaphosa and EFF leader Julius Malema attending the Easter Sunday service. 

However, the event was marred by a tragedy. Forty-five ZCC members lost their lives when the bus they were travelling in to the venue veered off the R518 road near Mokopane and caught fire.

