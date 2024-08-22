A 22-year-old Mpumalanga woman who was set on fire by her boyfriend is fighting for her life in hospital.
The 34-year-old man allegedly poured a flammable liquid over the woman and set her alight. The victim was saved by neighbours who heard her screams.
Mpumalanga police spokesperson Col Donald Mdhluli said the incident occurred in Carolina on Tuesday. Police traced and arrested the suspect a few hours later.
Mdhluli said reports indicated that in the early hours of Monday at about 3am, neighbours were awoken by a woman screaming for help.
“When they went out to investigate, they saw a woman in agony, in flames while her male companion was busy pouring liquid from a two-litre container over her.
“When he realised that the neighbours were coming to her rescue, the man abandoned what he was doing and fled,” he said.
Mpumalanga woman set on fire by boyfriend fighting for her life in hospital
He added that neighbours extinguished the flames and the victim was taken to hospital.
Police are investigating a case of attempted murder. The man is expected to appear in the Carolina magistrate’s court on Thursday facing charges of attempted murder.
Acting provincial commissioner Maj-Gen Zeph Mkhwanazi reiterated that incidents of gender-based violence were considered serious by the SAPS and would be attended to as a matter of urgency.
“We are disturbed by these types of incidents of violence perpetrated against women during the month of August when we celebrate women. The swift arrest of the suspect is commended and we hope that justice will be served for the victim. We wish a speedy recovery to the victim,” said Mkhwanazi.
