Orphan refuses to give up on dream of finishing school
Support pours in after Lubabalo Ndevu makes heartfelt video appeal for assistance
Brave and focused orphan Lubabalo Khanya Ndevu never knew his biological father, does not know when he died or where he is buried, and does not even have a photograph of him...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.