SAPS trainees return to academy after gas pipeline explosion in Tshwane

Training has resumed at the SAPS Tshwane training academy after 2,500 police trainees were evacuated on Wednesday when a gas pipeline exploded at a building adjacent to the academy.
While the academy was not affected, police management evacuated the trainees as a precautionary measure after a directive from National Commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola.
“The SAPS appreciates the prompt response by the Tshwane fire department and emergency services (EMS) to extinguish the fire. All staff and personnel working at the academy are also back at work,” spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said.
The City of Tshwane’s emergency services responded to the scene in Carl Street, Pretoria West, after receiving reports of a smell of gas in the air and many calls of an explosion about midday.
Firefighters arrived to find a huge fire caused by the burning of an underground gas pipeline and an outbuilding structure also caught alight. Firefighters extinguished the blaze before it could spread to a nearby house.
The pipeline was left to continue burning, Tshwane EMS acting spokesperson Lindsay Zwelithini Mnguni said.
“Technicians from Sasol confirmed natural gas was burning under pressure and they assisted by shutting off the nearest valves that supply the pipeline. The fire was allowed to burn until the pipeline was empty. This was a defensive strategy to minimise the possibility of a secondary explosion that may have occurred if the fire was extinguished while gas was still in the pipeline.”
She said by about 5.30pm the fire was extinguished and those who were evacuated were permitted to return to their homes and workplace after ensuring it was safe to do so.
“No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined,” she said.
