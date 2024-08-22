Adetshina joined the Nigerian crown chase after withdrawing from Miss South Africa over a citizenship probe.
WATCH | 'I am still proudly South African': Chidimma on her Nigerian crown chase
'As I am still fighting for my identity I am still proudly South African and I am still proudly Nigerian and it's really OK to be diverse'
While competing for Miss Universe Nigeria, former Miss South Africa finalist Chidimma Adetshina says she is still proudly South African as she fights for her diverse identity to be embraced.
Adetshina received a heartwarming welcome upon her arrival in Nigeria on Wednesday. The reception included flowers and balloons with messages such as “You are greatly loved” and “Welcome to the giant of Africa”.
She wore à La Jaqueta suit from the Pastel Power Collection similar to those worn by the top five contestants for Miss South Africa earlier this month.
In an interview with Rhythm 93.7FM Nigeria, she said she was excited to be in the country.
“I remember earlier this year I said to myself I need to go to Nigeria. I don't know how, I don't know when, but I need to go, so that I spoke it into existence and it is happening is a great start. I am excited. It feels nice to be appreciated. The love, the warmth, the support. Everything is incredible,” she said.
Chidimma leads Miss Universe Nigeria with votes
Hawks investigating possible fraud around Chidimma's citizenship
Adetshina plans to use her platform to share her story and bring awareness.
“My name has brought a lot of awareness into this but I don't want it to come in a negative way because as much as I am still fighting for my identity I am still proudly South African and I am still proudly Nigerian and it's really OK to be diverse. I want people to see that good side but also for us to start acknowledging it and accepting it.”
The Miss Universe Nigeria pageant grand finale is set to take place on August 31 at the Eko Convention Centre in Victoria Island, Lagos.
The contestants will be in camp at the Festival Hotel in Festac, where they will undergo rigorous rehearsals and training leading up to the event.
TimesLIVE
