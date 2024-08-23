News

All hands on deck as raging Komani fires contained

Huge effort from firefighters and volunteers stem blaze which destroyed farmland and threatened town

By ABONGILE SOLUNDWANA - 23 August 2024

Farmland was destroyed, Komani was threatened, game animals had to be evacuated and electrical infrastructure was damaged  when a veld fire whipped into a runaway inferno by howling winds swept through the district this week...

