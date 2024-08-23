First-time mom wins damages case against health department
Bhisho high court finds child born with cerebral palsy suffered brain injury during extended labour due to negligence of hospital staff
The Bhisho high court has ordered the Eastern Cape health department to pay damages to a mother whose child was born with cerebral palsy after suffering injuries during labour and/or delivery...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.