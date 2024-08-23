News

First-time mom wins damages case against health department

Bhisho high court finds child born with cerebral palsy suffered brain injury during extended labour due to negligence of hospital staff

By ZIYANDA ZWENI - 23 August 2024

The Bhisho high court has ordered the Eastern Cape health department to pay damages to a mother whose child was born with cerebral palsy after suffering injuries during labour and/or delivery...

