Human remains discovered in old pit toilet at Limpopo school

Police arrest 45-year-old suspect

23 August 2024
Rorisang Kgosana
Reporter
Police are trying to determine the identity of remains found in a demolished pit toilet at a primary school in Limpopo. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet

Human remains were found in a pit toilet at a primary school outside Burgersfort, Limpopo, after police received a tip-off which led to the arrest of a 45-year-old suspect.

Tubatse police experts responded to the tip-off and started their investigation at Ntepane Primary School in Ga-Riba village on Wednesday night. The next morning  their investigation led to the discovery of human remains in a demolished pit toilet at the school.

“A thorough investigation w resulted in the apprehension of the suspect,” said spokesperson police Brig Hlulani Mashaba.

He said the identity of the remains and cause of death would be determined by forensic investigations.

The suspect is expected to appear at the Praktiseer magistrate's court on Monday on a charge of murder.

TimesLIVE

