Deputy defence minister Bantu Holomisa does not believe intervention by soldiers is the answer to solving a “protection fee” syndicate which has led to some businesses closing in Mthatha, Eastern Cape.
In Mthatha and other regions in the province, a troubling trend of extortion through “protection fees” is significantly affecting local businesses and vulnerable individuals. The form of extortion — in which businesses, particularly those owned by foreigners, are coerced into paying for dubious protection services — has led to some businesses shutting down due to alleged intimidation and threats from criminal syndicates.
He chats to Daron Mann in this episode.
LISTEN | Extortion concerns taken seriously by government, Holomisa tells Mthatha businesses
