LISTEN | Short film set in Eastern Cape part of international anthology

23 August 2024

A short film set in the Amakhala Game Reserve has made waves across the globe as the second chapter to another film made by When The World Stopped, an international film project founded by Los Angeles-based Darwin Shaw and William Hawkes. 

Set during the Covid-19 pandemic, and filmed in 2021, The Last Ranger depicts the atrocities of rhino poaching, as well as the heartbreaking lived experiences of game rangers, and poachers. 

In this episode, Daron Mann chats to  film project co-founder ,  Los Angeles-based William Hawkes.

