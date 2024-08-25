Eskom to help restore power to several areas in Gqeberha

Eskom has been roped in to help restore electricity to several areas across Gqeberha that have been without power since Friday following the collapse of the four pylon structures .
Eskom and the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality will construct additional steel monopole structures to extend the existing bypass line and connect it to the Chelsea power line.
The Joint Operations Centre (JOC) has also approved emergency interventions to try expedite the reinstatement of the power supply to the affected areas sooner than the previously projected 14 days.
The four 132 kV high voltage transmission towers on the western side of Gqeberha collapsed due to gale-force winds on Friday.
This resulted in a widespread power outage in Summerstrand, EP Command, Forest Hill, Humewood, South End, Arlington, Lovemore Park, Miramar, Pari Park, Providentia, Schoenmakerskop, Walmer, Walmer township and Walmer Industrial.
The towers had also been compromised by rust and corrosion and are scheduled for reconstruction within the current 2024/2025 financial year.
Bay municipal spokesperson Sithembiso Soyaya said the operation with Eskom was to help circumvent prolonged electricity network supply disruptions.
“JOC has approved for Eskom to partner with the NMBM, to construct additional steel mono pole structures to extend the existing bypass line and connect it to the existing Chelsea power line,” he said.
“This will help us to reinstate power supply to the affected areas sooner than the previously projected 14 days.
“Additional mitigation measures currently being implemented include the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality's overhead construction team working with the contractors that have been appointed on an emergency basis.
“These teams are currently on site, building temporary alternative overhead lines to connect to the Summerstrand existing power line, to restore power supply as quickly as possible to the affected areas,” he said.
The pylon structures are part of a transmission network from the Chelsea substation supplying power to the Arlington and the Summerstrand substations through shared double-circuit steel lattice structures.
The municipality has also commenced an emergency procurement process for generators, to assist with providing additional power supply.
“Furthermore, the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality has successfully relocated and installed the 10 MVA transformer from Kwaford to the South End substation.
“This will provide additional power supply to the South End residents and surrounding affected areas.
“The work is projected to be completed by August 27,” he said.
