The Western Cape anti-gang unit has apprehended an alleged gang member in possession of an unlawful firearm and another suspect linked to a murder case.
The unit, working with crime intelligence and local police, arrested the first suspect in Tafelsig, Mitchells Plain, on Friday.
Provincial police spokesperson Lt-Col Malcolm Pojie said the arrest followed recent shootings in the area.
“Bolstered deployment of specialised units such as the anti-gang unit and crime intelligence in collaboration with local police and other law enforcement multipliers starts to show results with the seizure of firearms and the arrests of suspects,” said Pojie.
“On Friday … members of the anti-gang unit and their intelligence teams followed up information regarding firearms and possible suspects who might be linked to recent shootings in the area. The investigation led the members to a residence in Tafelsig, Mitchells Plain, where they searched the premises and the occupant.”
He said the team recovered a 6.35 Browning pistol with 10 rounds of ammunition hidden under the mattress.
“The members arrested an adult male linked to one of the gang groupings in the area for the unlawful possession of the firearm and ammunition,” said Pojie.
In another case, the unit arrested a suspect linked to a murder case in Lilian Court in Manenberg.
“Upon arrival at the identified address, members embarked on a search of the premises during which they found and seized a 9mm pistol with ammunition, which the suspect tossed out the window. The serial number of the firearm was filed off,” he said.
“The 27-year-old suspect was arrested and detained for the unlawful possession of a prohibited firearm and ammunition. The suspect was also linked to a murder which was perpetrated in Manenberg in October 2023. The suspects were set to appear in court on Monday.”
TimesLIVE
Anti-gang unit swoops on suspects for possession of unlawful firearm
The unit arrested the first suspect in Mitchells Plain on Friday
Image: Supplied
