Former SAA director turns illegal occupants into tenants of her property
Residents ordered to pay for controlled access to their homes
Former SAA director Yakhe Kwinana has conditionally converted illegal occupants into tenants of her property near King Phalo Airport while awaiting BCM’s final decision on purchasing the land. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.