Well-known philanthropist BI Phakathi has responded to scammer allegations after a podcast episode where he was accused of being a fraud because he does not show his face in his videos during his good deeds.
Phakathi, who has kept his identity a secret, is known for his anonymous acts of kindness and viral videos on social media, giving less fortunate people money without showing his face.
He has more than 9-million followers on Facebook, with most commending the work he does.
“I bother nobody, not a single person. These are serious allegations to make on record. If you want my attention, you won't get it for this foolishness, but my lawyer can give you attention,” Phakathi said.
He stated that the reason he has kept his identity a secret is for safety reasons.
“I have been scammed numerous times and hacked every day. Being robbed is not far-fetched if you are public. It's for my safety and my family.”
'I don't bother anybody': BI Phakathi responds to scammer allegations
Image: BI Phakathi/ Facebook
Broadcaster Sibusiso Leope, also known as DJ Sbu, came to Phakathi's defence, urging people to leave him alone.
“Hands off BI Phakathi. Leave him alone. When someone does good, you complain; when someone does bad, you complain. What exactly do we want as people? Your only problem is that you want to see his face, and it's so that you can start hounding him for the money that you think he has, the millionaire that you think he is, but you don't focus on the good deeds that he does.
“You are the one who complains and says that when we do good, we mustn't show what the right hand is doing to the left hand, or the left hand mustn't see what the right hand is doing. That's exactly what he's doing. He's not showing his face because once he starts showing his face, you and I will start saying, ‘Yeah, he's got ulterior motives. No. Why is he giving this money? Why is he bringing in cameras?’ You want to come up with all sorts of different stories.”
He felt Phakathi did not have to respond to the accusations, encouraging him to continue doing “the Lord's work”.
“We love him because of it. Leave BI Phakathi alone. He bothers nobody. He does the Lord's work. He helps people. That is exactly what we require. Stick to your politicians; stick to the people who are supposed to be bringing us services in our communities. BI Phakathi is doing an amazing job; we appreciate his work, and we love him. He gives us comfort.
“BI Phakathi, don’t be discouraged from doing the beautiful work you do by people who have ulterior motives. Continue doing the amazing work you do.”
TimesLIVE
