Police seize counterfeit 'high end brands' worth R55m in Bellville

By Kim Swartz - 26 August 2024
Counterfeit goods worth millions of rand were seized by police at the weekend in Belville.
The SAPS counterfeit and illicit goods team and partners confiscated contraband goods with an estimated street value of R55m during an integrated operation in Bellville, Cape Town on Sunday.

“Bellville CBD is regarded as one of the biggest counterfeit and illicit goods distributors in the Western Cape,” said police spokesperson Lt-Col Malcolm Pojie.

Police, in collaboration with brand holders and partners, executed a search and seizure warrant at the premises “and confiscated various brands of counterfeit goods with an estimated street value of about R55m, consisting of popular high-end brands,” said Pojie.

The confiscated goods were taken to a counterfeit depot for safekeeping and disposal.

“Though no arrest was made, we believe significant inroads have been made in our fight to eradicate this global threat,” said provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembisile Patekile.

