Communities need to play their part in school safety, says KZN education MEC
Relevant departments getting together to end violence and crime at schools
KwaZulu-Natal education MEC Sipho Hlomuka says a newly developed integrated school safety plan in the province can be effective only if communities are willing to play their part in the fight against crime in education institutions.
Hlomuka said a plan was adopted during the recent crime summit initiated by KZN premier Thami Ntuli after a spate of violent crimes in north Durban schools in the past month.
“The premier called a crime summit in which our school safety structures participated. They have developed an integrated safety plan for the province because you can’t separate schools and the community. Part of dealing with crime must involve the community so they have a role to play in protecting our schools.”
Hlomuka was speaking during a troubleshooting visit at Phikiswayo primary school in Ntuzuma, north of Durban, on Tuesday.
The school is one of three the department visited — along with Mukelani primary in KwaMashu and Verulam secondary in Verulam — after instances of violent crime in the past month.
Dudu Khumalo, 46, a grade R teacher at Phikiswayo primary, was shot dead by two unknown gunmen in front of pupils and colleagues at the school on July 29.
The next day, teachers at Mukelani primary school in KwaMashu, just 5km away from Phikiswayo, were accosted by an armed gang who robbed them of their belongings. The teachers were forced to transfer money from their mobile banking accounts to the robbers.
On August 20 an undated video clip went viral on social media in which a Verulam secondary schoolgirl was bullied by a fellow female pupil in front of other learners. In the video, the girl did not retaliate when she was repeatedly slapped on the head and face.
Hlomuka said these incidents were “uncalled for” and the department was working with communities, teachers and other relevant departments including the premier's office to end violence at schools.
He reiterated his call for all stakeholders to play an active role to ensure schools were safe.
“Education is a societal matter and everyone should play a role in ensuring that teachers and learners are protected, it is a collaborative responsibility of all of us.”
On the incident at Phikiswayo, Hlomuka said a criminal had used a child as a decoy to enter the premises.
“The school is fenced and there is a security officer so the criminal used a child and no-one could’ve stopped a parent from bringing their child to school,” he said. “It’s a difficult issue because this was an organised crime of a high level, and you can’t blame the security guard because he also thought he was helping a parent.”
He said they had spoken to provincial police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi and were making progress in finding the criminals involved, though he didn't go into detail.
Meanwhile, Hlomuka addressed the matter of the national school nutrition programme (NSNP) in the province after a group of suppliers of the school feeding programme threatened to halt services amid a funding debacle.
The KZN NSNP Services Providers Association warned some suppliers had not been paid for three months by the department and are, therefore, “not in a financial state to provide food items” until the department pays them.
Hlomuka said: “We have 1,744 service providers in our province and more than 1,700 have been paid, and others will be paid before the end of this month.”
He insisted there was no “crisis” in terms of their budget, but some of the disputes were based on invoices that have been submitted.
“We are going to encourage every service provider to engage the department where there are unpaid service providers. Don’t enter into the disruption process at schools because teaching and learning is very important.
“That’s why we’re saying let’s work together to ensure that we promote education in our areas.”