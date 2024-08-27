He also had a faded tattoo which read “Ghetto” on the right side of his chest, “Thug life” on his back, and “Thuglife 28” on his right arm.
Identity of man who washed ashore a year ago still unknown
Image: GARETH WILSON
A year after a man’s decomposed body was discovered in Van Stadens, the police are still searching for his next of kin.
Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said Kabega Park police attended to a complaint at about 11.45am on August 28 2023, of a body washed out at the beach at Van Stadens, which had been spotted by a passer-by.
No form of identification was found on him, and his identity remains unknown.
Janse van Rensburg said the man was estimated to be between 45 and 50 years old, and was dressed in a black jacket, with “Secure Provision” written in red on the left side.
He also had a faded tattoo which read “Ghetto” on the right side of his chest, “Thug life” on his back, and “Thuglife 28” on his right arm.
“Inquiries were made in the vicinity, but no-one was able to assist with his identity,” she said.
An inquest docket was opened and is still under investigation.
Anyone who can assist in identifying the man is urged to contact detective Sergeant Deidre Harker on 063-157-2964, Crime Stop on 08600- 10111, their nearest police station, or by sending information via the MYSAPSAPP.
